Status of Policing in India Report 2019: Police Adequacy and Working Conditions

This report was published on August 27, 2019 by Common Cause, New Delhi, and Lokniti, a research programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi. It is the second edition of the Status of Policing in India Report, the first of which was released in 2018.

The report presents information on the working conditions of police personnel, viewpoints of their families, resources and infrastructure available, people-police contact, police violence. It attempts to understand the state of “policing apparatus” in the country and its trends. The report also presents state-wise data.

Around 12,000 police personnels across 21 states were interviewed for the survey, alongside 10,595 of their family members. The report found that police personnels across states worked long hours, lacked weekly rest and resources. Many also complain of external pressure at work.

The 188-page document is divided into 8 sections: Structural Analysis of Police in India: Measuring Adequacy Through Official Data (Section 1); Indian Police, Always on Duty! (Section 2); Policing Without Resources (Section 3); Reinvestigating Crime Investigation (Section 4); Gender and Police (Section 5); Police and the Society (Section 6); People-friendly Police or Police-fearing People? (Section 7); Summing Up (Section 8).