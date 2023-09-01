State of Working India 2023: Social Identities and Labour Market Outcomes

The 2023 edition of the State of Working India report was published by Centre of Sustainable Development, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, in September 2023. It presents household survey conducted in two states, Karnataka and Rajasthan, on the theme of “Social Identities and the Labour Market in India”, focussing on aspects like caste-wise division of workforce, unemployment rates and participation of women.

The report also examines secondary data including National Statistical Office’s Employment-Unemployment Surveys, the Periodic Labour Force Surveys, the National Family Health Surveys and Annual Survey of Industries.

This 239-page document is divided into eight chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Rising employment, stagnant earnings: Recent trends in the Indian labour market (Chapter 2); Growth, structural change and social identities - India and the States (Chapter 3); What determines women’s employment in India? (Chapter 4); Good jobs, intergenerational mobility and educational convergence (Chapter 5); Earnings disparities, identity-based segregation and entrepreneurship (Chapter 6); Improving survey-based measurements of labour market outcomes (Chapter 7); Conclusion (Chapter 8).