State of the World’s Migratory Species 2024

This is the first ever report on the ‘state of the world’s migratory species’ and was published through collaboration between UNEP-WCMC (UN Environment Programme - World Conservation Monitoring Centre) and CMS (Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species), the global treaty for conservation and management of migratory species and their habitats. It was published in February 2024.

This report is intended as a response to UN climate change conference, COP 13, that mandated a review of conservation status of migratory species. Towards this, the report provides an overview of current state and long-term trends in conservation of migratory species listed by CMS, Red List Index (RLI), and Living Planet Index (LPI) and examines key threats.

Migratory species are defined by CMS as: “The entire population or any geographically separate part of the population of any species or lower taxon of wild animals, a significant proportion of whose members cyclically and predictably cross one or more national jurisdictional boundaries.” They provide food, income, cultural values, crop pollination, ecosystem regulation and act as valuable indicators on health of habitats along the routes. The report states that one in five CMS-listed species are threatened with extinction and as high as 44 per cent are experiencing population declines.

Since migratory species are dependent on specific habitats at different times of their life, international cooperation is essential for their conservation. The report registers an overall deterioration in conservation status and identifies overexploitation, habitat loss and fragmentation through intentional removal, climate change and pollution as main contributors.

This 88-page document is divided into four sections: CMS at a glance (Section 1); STATE–Conservation Status (Section 2); PRESSURE–Threats to migratory species (Section 3); RESPONSE–Actions to conserve migratory species and their habitats (Section 4).