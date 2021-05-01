Rural Health Statistics, 2019-20

The government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released its annual publication Rural Health Statistics for 2019-20 in May 2021. The report – which contains data from all states and union territories up to March 31, 2020, and, in some instances, July 1, 2020 – aims to aid the planning, monitoring and management of health infrastructure and help identify gaps in the healthcare system in India.

The 262-page report’s two parts contain a discussion on the structure and features of India's healthcare system (Part I) and detailed state-wise healthcare statistics (Part II). Part II contains nine sections covering India's health infrastructure from 2005 to 2020 (Section I); district-wise healthcare infrastructure (Section II); demographic indicators (Section III); infrastructure and ‘building position’ in urban and rural areas (Section IV); healthcare personnel in rural areas (Section V); health infrastructure in rural areas (Section VI); health infrastructure and personnel in urban areas (Section VII); ‘parameters of achievement’ in rural healthcare (Section VIII); and rural health infrastructure and personnel in tribal areas (Section IX).

