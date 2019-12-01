Rural Health Statistics, 2018-19

The government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released its annual publication Rural Health Statistics for 2018-19 in December 2019. The report – which contains data from all states and union territories up to March 31, 2019 – aims to aid the planning, monitoring and management of health infrastructure in India, and help identify gaps in the healthcare system in rural areas, especially in tribal regions.

The report’s three parts contains a discussion on India’s rural healthcare system (Part I), detailed state-wise healthcare statistics (Part II) and annexures (Part III). Part II contains 11 sections covering India's health infrastructure from 2005 to 2019 (Section I); district-wise healthcare infrastructure (Section II); demographic indicators (Section III); infrastructure and ‘building position’ in rural areas (Section IV); healthcare personnel in rural areas (Section V); health infrastructure in rural areas (Section VI); health infrastructure and personnel in urban areas (Section VII); training schools for paramedical staff (Section VIII); ‘parameters of achievement’ in rural healthcare (Section IX); health personnel and infrastructure at health and wellness centres (Section X) and rural health infrastructure in tribal areas (Section XI).