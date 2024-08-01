Role of Vulnerability in Transition to Clean Cooking: A Case of Chikhli Slum in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Biomass burning, used mainly for cooking, is a key contributor to Household Air Pollution (HAP). It poses health risks especially for women and children as they are directly exposed to it for prolonged durations. Such burning also produces Black Carbon which is a huge contributor to global warming.

This report was published by Asar Social Impact Advisors in August 2024. It presents the results of a study conducted in Chikhli slum of urban Nagpur, Maharashtra, to understand key barriers in adoption and sustained usage of clean cooking fuel. Households in the slum colonies of Chikhli are primarily engaged in informal and insecure occupations, the report states. Addressing the issue of clean cooking is thus, not only vital for combating climate change but also intricately linked with the overall health and well-being of women in these communities.

The study uses compounding vulnerability framework to examine living conditions in three different slum pockets of Chikhli – Pangul Vasti, Rahul Gandhi Nagar and Mata Mandir Nagar. It does so against three variables: i) their inherent socio-economic, spatial and educational vulnerabilities, ii) Women’s exposure to chulhas and their double burden of health risks due to informal and insecure occupations and iii) Coping Mechanism of residents which includes awareness about and access to social security schemes and benefits, membership of labour unions and self-help groups, access to healthcare facilities, and political awareness.

This 24-page document is divided into 6 sections: Introduction and Background (Section 1); Conceptual Framework for the Situational Analysis (Section 2); Methodology (Section 3); Findings (Section 4); Discussion (Section 5); Recommendations to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (Section 6).