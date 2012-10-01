The River Basin Atlas of India was published by the Central Water Commission, Ministry of Water Resources in association with National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in October 2012. It provides a comprehensive overview of the country's 25 major river basins and 101 sub-basins, serving as an essential resource for understanding and managing India's diverse water systems.

The atlas features detailed maps, digital elevation models (DEMs), and hydrological data that illustrate river networks, water resource projects, climate patterns and much more. It also includes geographical information such as land use/land cover maps from 2005-06, elevation zones, average annual rainfall and parliamentary constituencies within the boundaries of the river basins. Each major basin, of which there are 25, is accompanied by individual reports that cover hydro-meteorological observations and water development initiatives highlighting the unique characteristics of that basin.



Emphasizing the importance of trans-boundary water management for significant basins like the Indus, Ganga, Brahmaputra and Barak, the atlas underscores the need for regional cooperation. Additionally, it aims to serve as a reference for government ministries, non-governmental organisations and research institutions to aid in natural resource management and policy-making.



The 144-page atlas comprises of three main sections: Introduction (Section 1); River Basins of India (Section 2); and India-WRIS Project: Digital Watershed Atlas (Section 3).

