Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2022

Commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, this report was published on June 15, 2022. It has been written by researchers at the Institute – Nic Newman, Dr Richard Fletcher, Dr Craig T. Robertson and Dr Kirsten Eddy – along with Prof. Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, the director of the Institute. The first Digital News Report was published in 2012 and this 2022 edition is the eleventh in the series. The report seeks to understand and track the consumption of news in different countries.

The report collected data from across six continents and 46 countries through an online questionnaire during January and February 2022. Due to this, the results of the report are more representative of the “online population” and “countries with high internet penetration”. This is especially true for countries like India where the data represents the younger, English-speaking demographic that could be reached through the online survey.

The report observes developments in different sectors such as digital, print and social media. It also looks at how young people (aged 18-24 years) access news. The study finds that, overall, interest in news as well as news consumption in general has declined considerably. Trust in news media has also reduced. Moreover, the report finds that the “cost-of-living crisis” is expected to affect how much people spend to access news.

This 163-page document is divided into four sections: Executive Summary and Key Findings (Section 1); Further Analysis and International Comparison (Section 2); Analysis by Country and Market (Section 3); and References (Section 4).