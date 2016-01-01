Report of the Working Group on Climate Change of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea

Tea cultivation and production are facing significant challenges due to climate change all over the world, this report states. It was published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) at the 22nd session of the ‘Intergovernmental Group on Tea’ that was held in Naivasha, Kenya on May 25-27, 2016. The report presents recent trends and adaptation strategies to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change on tea.

This report is a joint effort of professionals from four Tea Research Institutes of the major tea growing countries in the world – China, India, Kenya and Sri Lanka. The following are the authors: R.M. Bhagat, K.Z. Ahmed, N. Gupta and R.D. Baruah from India; M.A. Wijeratne from Sri Lanka; John K. Bore and Darl W. Nyabundi from Kenya and Wenyan Han, Xin Li, Peng Yan & G.J. Ahammed from China.

The 100-page report is segregated into five chapters: Impact of Climate Change on Tea and Adaptation Strategies (India) (Chapter 1); Impact of Climate Change on Tea and Adaptation Strategies (Sri Lanka) (Chapter 2); Impact of Climate Change on Tea and Adaptation Strategies (Kenya) (Chapter 3); Impact of Climate Change on Tea and Adaptation Strategies (China) (Chapter 4) and References (Chapter 5).