The government of India’s Ministry of Health appointed the Udupa K.N. Committee on Ayurveda Research Evaluation in July 1958. Dr. K. N. Udupa – a surgical specialist and the founder-director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University – was made its chairperson.

The Committee had to assess existing Ayurveda research; the need for upgrading institutions teaching Ayurveda; facilities for training and research in Ayurveda; the nature, volume and standards of the Ayurvedic pharmaceutical products; and the ‘practice and recognition’ of the Ayurvedic system of medicine. The Report of the Udupa K.N. Committee on Ayurveda Research Evaluation was released in April 1959.

The 195-page report contains nine chapters: Introduction (Chapter I); Terms of Reference and Methods of Study (Chapter II); General Observations (Chapter III); Training (Chapter IV); Research (Chapter V); Pharmaceutical Products (Chapter VI); Status of Practice (Chapter VII); Final Recommendations (Chapter VII) and Concluding Remarks (Chapter IX).