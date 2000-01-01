The government of India appointed the High Power Committee on Nursing and Nursing Profession on July 29, 1987, with Sarojini Varadappan – a social activist from Tamil Nadu – as its chairperson. Report of the High Power Committee on Nursing and Nursing Profession was published on June 30, 1989.

The Committee was asked to examine the role and working conditions of nurses and in nursing services in rural and urban areas; to recommend adequate staffing norms for hospitals and other health institutions; to review the training provided to all categories and levels of nurses and midwives; to examine the need for organising nursing services at the national, state and district levels; and to study other relevant aspects of the nursing profession.



The report’s five chapters include an introduction (Chapter 1), excerpts on nursing from the government’s previous committee reports (Chapter 2), and the High Power Committee’s methodology (Chapter 3), findings (Chapter 4) and recommendations (Chapter 5).

