Report of the Consultative Committee of Experts to Determine Alternative Strategies under National Malaria Eradication Programme

The government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare set up the Consultative Committee of Experts to Determine Alternative Strategies under National Malaria Eradication Programme in July 1974. Dr. B. A. Rao was appointed as its chairperson; he was the first director of the National Malaria Eradication Programme (NMEP) which was launched in 1958.

The Committee was asked to assess the prevalence of malaria in India; suggest a strategy for an ‘anti-malaria’ operation between 1974 and 1979 keeping in mind the financial constraints for such a programme; and make recommendations for research on malaria.

The seven-part report includes a preface (Part I) and discusses malaria in India (Part II), current and proposed concepts on malaria eradication (Part III), alternative strategies for malaria control (Part IV), research requirements (Part V), training health personnel (Part VI) and a summary of the report (Part VII).