Report of the Committee on Multipurpose Workers under Health and Family Planning Programme

The government of India constituted the Committee on Multipurpose Workers under Heath and Family Planning Programme in October 1972, under the chairmanship of Kartar Singh – then, additional secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Planning. Its report was released on September 15, 1973.

The Committee’s tasks included examining and making recommendations on the structure of health services in India, training and deploying multipurpose health workers for distributing such services, and utilising existing ‘mobile service units’ for integrated medical, public health and family planning services.

Members of the Committee visited primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres in Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to collect information for this report.

This 49-page report contains nine chapters: Introduction (Chapter I); Existing Facilities (Chapter II); Findings of the Committee (Chapter III); Job Functions of the Multipurpose Health Workers – Female (Chapter IV); Job Functions of Supervisors (Chapter V); Integration at Different Levels (Chapter VI); Problems to be Faced (Chapter VII); Mobile Units (Chapter VIII) and Summary of Recommendations (Chapter X).