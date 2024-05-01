Ramsar sites of India (as on 14.08.2024)

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, commonly known as the Ramsar Convention, is an international agreement for the protection and wise use of wetlands. The convention was signed in the year 1971 in Iran. India became a party on February 1, 1982. So far, 85 wetlands have been designated 'Wetlands of International Importance' or Ramsar sites across states and union territories in India. This documents lists all the 85 sites from across the country alongside their date of designation and area coverage.