This report was published in April 2022 by the Foundation for Agrarian Studies and Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, New Delhi. It presents the results of a study titled "Trends of Public Spending on Agriculture in India (2010-11 to 2019-20)" conducted in the year 2021. This report examines the patterns, trends and composition of public spending on India's agricultural and rural development over the last ten years, from 2010–11 to 2019–20.

The report relies on information on both state and central government spending on agricultural production, livestock, fisheries, forestry, irrigation, and rural development. The information has been assembled from several government sources.

The 66-page report is divided into 8 sections: Introduction: Tracing the crisis of agriculture in India (Section I); Objectives (Section II); Data and Methodology (Section III); Public Expenditure in India (Section IV); Public Budget for the Agriculture Sector in India (Section V); Expenditure in different sectors of Agriculture: Trends and Patters (Section VI); Characteristics of Public Spending in Agriculture (Section VII); and Conclusions (Section VIII).