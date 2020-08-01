Protecting Children from Violence in the Time of COVID-19: Disruptions in prevention and response services

Published in August 2020, this report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) states that violence against children may increase as the daily lives of people and communities are disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It discusses the prevention and control measures adopted by countries to contain the disease, as well as the disruptions in reporting and referral mechanisms of child protection services during this time.

The report cites data from UNICEF’s Socioeconomic Impact Survey of COVID-19 Response of 2020. The information collected in the survey pertains to disruptions in service provision as a result of the pandemic, as reported in 136 countries.



The report states that national lockdowns and containment actions taken by governments have resulted in disruptions of child protection services by either forcing closures or requiring significant adjustments to the way services are delivered. It also suggests the ways in which governments could prioritise maintaining or adapting critical prevention and response services to protect children from violence in times of crisis.



This 20-page report has four parts: Violence against children in the time of Covid-19 (part 1); What has happened to violence prevention and response services? (part 2); Rising to the challenge: Actions taken to minimize risks and mitigate service disruptions (part 3); and Redefining essential services during crises (part 4).

