Project Lion is a 47-page publication advancing the proposal for the eponymous project announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2020. It was prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, in consultation with the Forest Department, Government of Gujarat. The stated goal for Project Lion is to ensure that Asiatic lions “perform their ecological role in the ecosystem and retain their evolutionary potential.”

The proposal deems the attempts made for conserving Asiatic lions in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat, a “conservation success story”. Between 2015-20, there was a 29 per cent increase in the number of Asiatic lions found in Gujarat. The proposal calls for a greater involvement of local communities in ensuring both the expansion and the improvement of lion habitats. It states that lions are reaching areas in Gujarat with greater human population and communities unaccustomed to their presence. Mitigating potential human-wildlife conflict is an important objective of Project Lion, the proposal adds.

The proposal emphasises on the need to increase areas which serve as dedicated habitats for lions. It suggests steps for doing so, including “incentivized voluntary relocation” of the maldharis – the local pastoral community – out of the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary and the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat. It also presents a list of potential sites where Asiatic lions from the forests of Gir can be introduced and populated. The proposal delineates a plan to further the attempts made towards relocating Asiatic lions to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This relocation, it states, had been devised in the year 1995 to prevent the total extinction of Asiatic lions from the country in the event of epidemics or natural calamities. The Kuno National Park had seen the presence of lions in “medieval times”, the proposal claims. In comparison to the Saurashtra region in Gujarat where the Gir forests are located, Kuno has a low density of human and livestock population. These factors make Kuno National Park a suitable location for translocating lions.

In addition to Kuno, the proposal recommends six other areas where Asiatic lions could be relocated. They are: Madhav National Park, Madhya Pradesh; Sitamata Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan; Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan; Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh; Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan; Jessore Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Balaram-Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary and the adjoining forests in northwestern Gujarat. For each of these sites, the proposal provides information on area, location, biogeographic zone, the type of vegetation and wildlife found and anthropogenic pressures from human activities. It also presents a list of measures and interventions which can be undertaken to make these areas conducive to the conservation of lions.