Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals: The gender snapshot 2023

UN Women and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs published this report in 2023. It analyses progress on gender equality across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 goals intended to decrease inequality across the world.

The 36-page report includes data on SDGs and includes themes like climate change, education, participation in the workforce and access to clean food and water. It notes that recent events especially in conflict-affected countries and the effects of climate change have set back the process of achieving gender equality by 2030.