Profiting from pain: The urgency of taxing the rich amid a surge in billionaire wealth and a global cost-of-living crisis

This media briefing was published by Oxfam on May 23, 2022. It brings forth the connections between the burgeoning wealth of billionaires and the cost-of-living crisis faced by millions, especially in low- and middle-income countries, two extremes induced during the covid-19 pandemic.

The 19-page briefing is divided into three broad sections: The state of inequality (Section 1) talks about inequality in different dimensions such as wealth, income, gender, race, health and among countries; Some of the titans profiting from pain (Section 2) sheds light on the food, energy, pharma and tech sector giants that have made significant profits during the pandemic and; The way forward (Section 3) proposes tax measures to diminish the gap between unimaginable wealth and extreme poverty.