The number of prisons in India went up from 1,339 in 2018 to 1,350 in 2019, marking a 1.9 per cent increase in its capacity – notes the report Prison Statistics India – 2019. The number of people lodged in jails also increased to 4,78,600 – a 2.69 per cent rise since 2018.

This report was published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, in September 2020. It contains data on jail administration in the country for the year 2019, compiled by prison departments across states and union territories for the NCRB.



The 264-page report is divided into 12 chapters: Prisons – Types and Occupancy (Chapter 1); Prisoners – Types and Demography (Chapter 2); Indian Prisoners (Chapter 3); Foreign Prisoners (Chapter 4); Prisoners - Offence wise (Chapter 5); Prisoners - Sentences and Incarceration (Chapter 6); Prisoners - Releases, Transfers and Movements (Chapter 7); Deaths and Illness in Prisons (Chapter 8); Jail Breaks, Escapes & Firing in Prisons (Chapter 9); Rehabilitation and Welfare of Prisoners (Chapter 10); Prisons Staff – Strength and Training (Chapter 11); and Prison - Budget and Infrastructure (Chapter 12).