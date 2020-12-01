Preparing India for Extreme Climate Events: Mapping Hotspots and Response Mechanisms

This report was published in December 2020 by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a policy research organisation based in New Delhi. Abinash Mohanty, a programme lead at the organisation, is the author of the report.

The Indian subcontinent has witnessed more than 478 extreme events since 1970, with an increase in the frequency of such events after 2005. This publication assesses of the impact of extreme climate events at the district level through geospatial and temporal analysis. It uses data from the government of India’s India Meteorological Department, National Disaster Management Authority, Press Information Bureau and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.



The 68-page report contains four chapters: Introduction (chapter 1); Methodology (chapter 2); Results and discussion (chapter 3) and Conclusion (chapter 4).

