Published in January 2020, Oxfam International's On Women’s Backs: India Inequality Report 2020 discusses unpaid care work done by women and girls, as well as the incidence of violence against them. It presents the results of a survey of 161 people conducted in Delhi and Udaipur.



Women are seen as carriers of social and biological reproduction, the report states. They contribute to the 'care economy' through physical and psychological forms of unpaid work. (Care work refers to domestic labour performed in households such as cleaning, cooking, washing, looking after children and the elderly, among other activities.)



This 76-page report has four parts – ​Gendered norms: breeding inequality​ (Part I); ​Unpaid care work: the canvas of inequality​ (Part II); ​Paid work, unpaid care work and violence against women​ (Part III); and ​The way forward​ (Part IV).