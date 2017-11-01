Occupation of the coast – Blue Economy in India

The report discusses India’s “Blue Economy” – the economic sector that engages with various components of the oceans, including the coastal areas and traditional occupations practised there. It foregrounds the sector due to its role in environment conservation, job protection, and economic growth. This 2017 report has been published by Research Collective of the Programme for Social Action (PSA), New Delhi.

In 2015, the Government of India announced a project of Rs. 3,000 crores for the integrated management of fisheries. Despite its declared intention to improve fishery employment, the government has instead been industrialising coastal India for overall economic growth, the report states. Their developmental vision has been correlated with the Sagarmala Project launched in 2015 which converts coasts into industrial, economic zones.

This 126-page document is divided into 3 chapters, each with its own subchapters. Introduction which consists of ‘The Blue Economy in India’ and ‘Context Setting: Blue Growth: Saviour or Ocean Grabbing?’. Regulate (Chapter 1) consists of ‘Losing Ground: Coastal Regulations’ and ‘High Tides of Privatisation: Fishing Regulations’. Restructure (Chapter 2) contains ‘Sagarmala: Myth or Reality?’, ‘The Vizhinjam Port: Dream or Disaster’, ‘National Inland Waterways: Eco-Friendly Transport or A New Onslaught on Rivers?’, and ‘Competing Claims: Impacts of Industrialisation on The Fishworkers of Gujarat’. Reality (Chapter 3) consists of ‘Retreat is Never an Option’, ‘Marine Protected Areas in India- Protection For Whom?’, ‘Coastal Tourism in India: Lobbying To Dispossess’, ‘The Andaman and Nicobar islands: Much more than just a Strategic Outpost’, and ‘The Chennai Statement on Marine Protected Areas: What is Blue Carbon?’.