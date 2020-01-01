National Health Profile 2020

The National Health Profile (NHP) is a compilation of health-related data providing information on the demography, diseases, and health resources available in India. The NHP has been published annually since 2005 by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The present edition is the 15th publication in the series.

The report collates data from a number of sources including the Directorate General of Health Services and central government organisations. It presents information on indicators like employment, communicable and non-communicable diseases, public expenditure on health, vaccine production in the country and health infrastructure. It serves as an essential resource for the development of health policies, governance, research, health education and training, and the financing and delivery of health services.

The 536-page document is divided into seven chapters: Demographic Indicators (Chapter 1); Socio-Economic Indicators (Chapter 2); Health Status Indicators (Chapter 3); Health Finance Indicators (Chapter 4); Human Resource for Health, (Chapter 5); Health Infrastructure (Chapter 6); and Pandemics (Chapter 7).