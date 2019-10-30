The National Health Profile (NHP) compiles data related to health from across India. It provides information on demography, diseases, and health resources in the country. The Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has published the NHP annually since the year 2005. National Health Profile 2019 – the 14th edition in this series – was released on October 30, 2019.

This issue of the NHP collects data from various sources including the Directorates of Health & Family Welfare of all the states and union territories in India. The report presents information on indicators like employment, communicable and non-communicable diseases, public expenditure on health, vaccine production in the country and health infrastructure. It serves as an essential resource for the development of health policies, governance, research, health education and training, and the financing and delivery of health services.

The 340-page publication consists of six chapters: Demographic Indicators (Chapter 1); Socio-Economic Indicators (Chapter 2); Health Status Indicators (Chapter 3); Health Finance Indicators (Chapter 4); Human Resources for Health (Chapter 5); and Health Infrastructure (Chapter 6).