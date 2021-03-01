National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21: Mizoram
Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories, and 707 districts of India.
NFHS-5 presents district-level data on indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, maternal and child health, domestic violence and disability. This report on Mizoram – published in March 2021 – presents information covering eight districts. IQVIA Consulting and Information Services India Private Limited, Mumbai, conducted the fieldwork for the report from July 8 to November 17, 2019, covering 7,257 households, 7,279 women (aged 15-49 years) and 1,105 men (aged 15-54 years).This 198-page document is divided into 14 sections: Introduction (Section 1); Household Characteristics (Section 2); Education (Section 3); Fertility (Section 4); Family Planning (Section 5); Infant and Child Mortality (Section 6); Maternal Health (Section 7); Child Health (Section 8); Breastfeeding, Nutrition, and Anaemia (Section 9); Adult Health and Health Care (Section 10); HIV/AIDS (Section 11); Sexual Behaviour (Section 12); Women’s Empowerment (Section 13); and Domestic Violence (Section 14).
The report notes that almost 51 per cent of households in Mizoram lived in a pucca house and 98 per cent had access to electricity. Around 23 per cent of the households surveyed in the state were headed by women, the report adds.
As high as 95 per cent of households in the state had basic sanitation services. Basic drinking water services were available to 95.2 per cent of all surveyed households but only 65.4 per cent had water piped into their dwelling, yard or plot.
About 33 per cent of children in Mizoram (aged 2-4 years) attended preschool. The numbers were slightly higher among boys (36.1 per cent) than among girls (30.2 per cent).
Among children between the ages of 6-14 years, school attendance was recorded as high as 97.1 per cent. It dropped to 78.5 per cent among students aged 15-17 years – 83.1 per cent in urban areas and 72.4 per cent in rural areas.
Since NFHS-4, the total fertility rate in Mizoram decreased from 2.26 children per woman to 1.87 children per woman in NFHS-5.
Among currently married women (aged 15-49 years) the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) dropped to 31 per cent from 35 per cent between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5. As high as 69 per cent of women in this demographic did not use any contraceptive method, the report states.
The infant mortality rate in Mizoram reduced to 21 deaths (before the age of one year) per 1,000 live births, from the estimate of 40 deaths per 1,000 live births in NFHS-4. During the same period, the under-five mortality rate also fell from 45.9 deaths (before the age of five years) per 1,000 live births to 24 deaths.
Around 87 per cent of the mothers who gave birth in the five years preceding the survey received antenatal care for their last pregnancy from a health professional, the report notes.
Institutional births in the state increased to 86 per cent in NFHS-5 compared to 80 per cent in NFHS-4. Most of these – 73.8 per cent – took place in government facilities. Approximately 14.2 per cent of deliveries happened at home.
Among children aged 12-23 months, about 72.5 per cent of children had received all basic vaccinations against major diseases like tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio and measles, an increase from the NFHS-4 estimate of 50.5 per cent. However, as many as 13.6 per cent of children in this age group had not received any vaccinations.
Of the children under the age of five years, 29 per cent were stunted (too short for their age) and 10 per cent were wasted (too thin for their height). Prevalence of anaemia among children aged 6-59 months rose steeply from 19 per cent in NFHS-4 to 46 per cent in NFHS-5.
Among people in Mizoram (aged 15-49 years), anaemia was recorded in 34.8 per cent of women and 16 per cent of men. These estimates marked an increase from the NFHS-4 numbers of 24.8 per cent and 12.1 per cent among women and men respectively.
In Mizoram, 97.6 per cent of women and 98.8 per cent of men had heard of HIV/AIDS. However, only 64.1 per cent women and 65.6 per cent men had ‘comprehensive knowledge’ about it.
In the 12 months preceding the survey, only 35.2 per cent of women were employed in contrast to 81.6 per cent of men (aged 15-49 years). Additionally, it was found that 80.7 per cent of women had a bank or savings account that they themselves used.
Of women between the ages of 18-49 years in Mizoram, nine per cent reported having experienced either physical or sexual violence and one per cent reported experiencing both. For women who had ever been married, the most common perpetrator was their husband.
Focus and Factoids by Shruti Chakraborty.
PARI Library’s health archive project is part of an initiative supported by the Azim Premji University to develop a free-access repository of health-related reports relevant to rural India.
AUTHOR
International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), MumbaiContributors: Laxmi Kant Dwivedi, Hemkhothang Lhungdim, Sarang Pedgaonkar and Milind Bharambe
COPYRIGHT
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi
PUBLICATION DATE
Mar, 2021