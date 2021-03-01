National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21: Maharashtra

Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories, and 707 districts of India.

NFHS-5 presents district-level data on indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, maternal and child health, domestic violence and disability. This report on Maharashtra – published in March 2021 – presents information covering 36 districts. The Indian Institute of Health Management Research and TRIOs Development Support, New Delhi, conducted the fieldwork for the report between June 19 and December 20, 2019, covering 31,643 households, 33,755 women (aged 15-49 years) and 5,497 men (aged 15-54 years).

This 203-page document is divided into 14 sections: Introduction (Section 1); Household Characteristics (Section 2); Education (Section 3); Fertility (Section 4); Family Planning (Section 5); Infant and Child Mortality (Section 6); Maternal Health (Section 7); Child Health (Section 8); Breastfeeding, Nutrition, and Anaemia (Section 9); Adult Health and Health Care (Section 10); HIV/AIDS (Section 11); Sexual Behaviour (Section 12); Women’s Empowerment (Section 13); and Domestic Violence (Section 14).