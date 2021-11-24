National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20 Union Territory Fact Sheet: Puducherry

Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories, and 707 districts of India. The survey was released in phases due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NFHS - 5 presents district - level data on indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, maternal and child health, domestic violence and disability. This fact sheet on Puducherry was released on November 24, 2021. School of Public Health, SRM University, Chennai, conducted the fieldwork for the report between January 6 and March 21, 2020, and from December 21, 2020, to March 31, 2021. It covered 3,520 households, 3,669 women (aged 15-49 years) and 534 men (aged 15-54 years).

This seven-page document presents data on 131 indicators across 21 sections: Population and Household Profile (Section 1); Characteristics of Adults (Section 2); Marriage and Fertility (Section 3); Infant and Child Mortality Rates (Section 4); Current Use of Family Planning Methods (Section 5); Unmet Need for Family Planning (Section 6); Quality of Family Planning Services (Section 7); Maternity Care (Section 8); Delivery Care (Section 9); Child Vaccinations and Vitamin A Supplementation (Section 10); Treatment of Childhood Diseases (Section 11); Child Feeding Practices and Nutritional Status of Children (Section 12); Nutritional Status of Adults (Section 13); Anaemia among Children and Adults (Section 14); Blood Sugar Level among Adults (Section 15); Hypertension among Adults (Section 16); Screening for Cancer among Adults (Section 17); Knowledge of HIV/AIDS among Adults (Section 18); Women's Empowerment (Section 19); Gender Based Violence (Section 20); and Tobacco Use and Alcohol Consumption among Adults (Section 21).