National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20 Union Territory Fact Sheet: Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories, and 707 districts of India. The survey was released in phases due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
NFHS-5 presents district-level data on
indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child
mortality, maternal and child health, domestic violence and disability. This
fact sheet on Chandigarh was released on December 12, 2020. The Centre for
Operations Research and Training, Gujarat, conducted the fieldwork for this
report between July 27 and November 30, 2019. It covered 2,676 households, 2,713
women (aged 15-49 years) and 427 men (aged 15-54 years).
This seven-page document presents data on 131
indicators across 21 sections: Population and Household Profile (Section 1);
Characteristics of Adults (Section 2); Marriage and Fertility (Section 3);
Infant and Child Mortality Rates (Section 4); Current Use of Family Planning
Methods (Section 5); Unmet Need for Family Planning (Section 6); Quality of
Family Planning Services (Section 7); Maternity Care (Section 8); Delivery Care
(Section 9); Child Vaccinations and Vitamin A Supplementation (Section 10); Treatment
of Childhood Diseases (Section 11); Child Feeding Practices and Nutritional
Status of Children (Section 12); Nutritional Status of Adults (Section 13);
Anaemia among Children and Adults (Section 14); Blood Sugar Level among Adults
(Section 15); Hypertension among Adults (Section 16); Screening for Cancer
among Adults (Section 17); Knowledge of HIV/AIDS among Adults (Section 18);
Women’s Empowerment (Section 19); Gender Based Violence (Section 20); and
Tobacco Use and Alcohol Consumption among Adults (Section 21).
The fact sheet states that 93.2 per cent of the population in rural areas of the union territory lived in households with an ‘improved’ source of drinking water. An ‘improved’ sanitation facility was used by only 65.8 per cent of the surveyed population.
As high as 99.5 per cent of the population in rural areas and 99.9 per cent in urban areas resided in households with access to electricity.
Around 79.9 per cent of households in the union territory used clean fuel like electricity, liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas or biogas for cooking. The figures were higher in urban areas (95.2 per cent) than in rural areas (62.6 per cent).
The total fertility rate was noted to be 1.8 children per women during NFHS-5.
The fact sheet states that 75.6 per cent of women (aged 15-49 years) and 92.5 per cent of men (aged 15-49 years) were literate in the union territory. Respondents were considered literate if they had finished education till Class 9 and higher or if they were able to read a complete sentence or a part of it.
As per the fact sheet, the infant mortality rate in the union territory was 31.8 deaths (before the age of one year) per 1,000 live births. The under-five mortality rate during the same period was recorded at 37 deaths (before the age of five years) per 1,000 live births.
Among women (aged 15-49 years) who are currently married, 68 per cent use any form of contraceptive method for family planning. This is a steep increase from the 36.2 per cent reported in NFHS-4.
Among those who gave birth in the five years preceding the survey, the percentage of women who consumed iron folic acid for 180 days or more when they were pregnant was noted to be 37.2 per cent in rural areas and 35.2 per cent in urban areas. The fact sheet states that there has been an increase by 10 per cent in this indicator since NFHS-4.
About 94.9 per cent of children within the ages of 12-23 months were fully vaccinated against tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio and measles, the fact sheet states. This is a considerable increase from the figure recorded in NFHS-4 – 50.5 per cent.
In the union territory, 39.4 per cent of children under the age of five years were stunted (too short for their age), an increase since the NFHS-4 numbers of 37.2 per cent.
The percentage of children under the age of five years who were wasted (too thin for their height) decreased from 26.7 per cent in NFHS-4 to 21.6 per cent in NFHS-5.
Among children aged 6-59 months, 75.8 per cent were anaemic. Prevalence of anaemia among men and women (aged 15-49 years) was also considerably high in the union territory – 24.6 per cent among men and 62.5 per cent among women.
The fact sheet states that 25.3 per cent of women had comprehensive knowledge about HIV/AIDS, while 28.1 per cent per cent of men had similar knowledge.
The percentage of women (aged 18-49 years) who reported experiencing violence from their spouse decreased from 30 per cent in NFHS-4 to 16.8 per cent in NFHS-5. The percentage of young women (18-29 years) who experienced sexual violence before the age of 18 years also fell from 6.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent during the same period.
Focus and Factoids by Devanshi Parekh.
PARI Library's health archive project is part of an initiative supported by the Azim Premji University to develop a free-access repository of health-related reports relevant to rural India.
International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi
12 Dec, 2020