Mukerji Committee Report

On December 31, 1965, the government of India’s Central Council of Health established a committee with B. Mukerji – secretary at the Ministry of Health at the time – as its chairperson. The committee was to discuss the use of intra-uterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) in the National Family Planning Programme, which was launched in 1958.

The 53-page report contains six sections – including an introduction (Section I) – and discusses the infrastructure for conducting IUCD programmes under the National Family Planning Programme (Section II), personnel requirements for the programme (Section III), financing the increased use of IUCDs under the programme (Section VI), the role of voluntary agencies (Section V) and the training of personnel to conduct the programme (Section VI).