Migration in India 2020-2021

This report was released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, on June 14, 2022. It uses data collected between July 2020 and June 2021 through the NSO’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) – the primary source of data on the state of employment in the country. The report provides data on ‘migrants’ and ‘temporary visitors’ in India.

The report defines ‘migrants’ as people whose “last usual place of residence” – where they lived for six months or more – is different than the one they were surveyed in. ‘Temporary visitors’ are those who arrived at the household where they were surveyed after March 2020 and stayed for more than 15 days but less than six months. The responses of transgender people have been included in the category for males in the report.

The survey covered all of India except villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A total of 100,344 households were covered (55,389 in rural areas and 44,955 in urban areas). These included 410,818 people (236,279 being in rural areas and 174,539 in urban areas). The survey covered a total of 113,998 migrants and 2,401 temporary visitors.

The 103-page document is divided into three chapters: Introduction (Chapter One); Concepts and Definitions (Chapter Two); and Summary of Findings (Chapter Three). The report also contains four appendices.