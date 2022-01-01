Media in India: Access, Practices, Concerns and Effects

This report presents the results of a study conducted by Lokniti - Centre for the Study Developing Societies which analysed consumption trends in Indian media. The report also addresses emerging concerns and levels of access.

The survey of 7,463 Indian citizens was conducted who were 15 years of age and above. The survey was conducted in January 2022 across 19 states and union territories. Sources of media include television, newspapers, magazine, mobile phone, computer and more.



This 201-page document is divided into seven sections: Mapping media presence at the household level (Section 1); Media consumption patterns: starting with the basics (Section 2); Social media: engagement and participation (Section 3); New media: emerging concerns and challenges (Section 4); News media engagement & preferences (Section 5); Perception about and trust in news media (Section 6); Media consumption and political choices (Section 7).

