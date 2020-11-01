The Marine Fisheries Census 2016: Tamil Nadu provides data on the number of active fisherfolk, occupation profiles of people surveyed and fishing-allied activities practiced in districts and villages across Tamil Nadu. The survey was conducted in thirteen coastal districts of the state: Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

The report includes details on religion and community, membership in co-operatives, families engaged in aquaculture, crafts used for fishing and access to lifesaving and electronic equipment.



The first Marine Fisheries Census in India was conducted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in the year 1980. The next two censuses were organised in 2005 and 2010. Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s CMFRI conducted the survey for the 2016 census between February 1 and March 1, 2016.

The 308-page document is divided into five sections: Summary (Section 1); District-wise tables (Section 2); Village-wise tables (Section 3); List of marine fishing villages (Section 4) and List of landing centres (Section 5).