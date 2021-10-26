Mapping India’s Climate Vulnerability – A District Level Assessment
This report was published by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), New Delhi, on October 26, 2021. It was written by Abinash Mohanty and Shreya Wadhawan, researchers engaged in Risks and Adaptation research at CEEW. The report explains why India needs to measure climate vulnerability and develops an index that maps the climate vulnerability of Indian states and districts. It also provides suggestions for building India's climate resilience.
India is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. The report presents a unique climate vulnerability index (CVI) which maps exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity to climate risks at the district level in the country.
The 99-page report contains an executive summary followed by four chapters: Understanding the vulnerability landscape of India in a changing climate scenario (Chapter 1); Mapping India's vulnerability: methodology (Chapter 2); State of vulnerability of Indian districts and states (Chapter 3); and Building a climate-resilient India: Recommendations (Chapter 4).
According to the report, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar are the five most climate vulnerable states in India. It also finds that 80 per cent of the country’s population resides in districts with high vulnerability to hydro-meteorological disasters – floods, droughts and cyclones.
As many as 27 of the 35 states and union territories in India are highly vulnerable to hydro-met disasters, the report states. Drought-like conditions occur more often in the western and central zones of the country whereas the northern and northeastern zones are more vulnerable to extreme floods and related events.
The eastern and southern parts of India, on the other hand, are most vulnerable to cyclonic events. Additionally, the eastern and western coastlines of the country are at risk from all hydro-meteorological disasters.
The report also observes a change in the pattern of occurrence of extreme events in India. More than 40 per cent of districts show a ‘swapping’ trend wherein areas traditionally experiencing one kind of climate risks (for example, floods) now experience frequent and intense instances of a different risk (for example, drought).
As per the report, since 2005, the frequency and intensity of extreme events in the country has almost doubled. Some studies have also suggested that the coastal belt of India has witnessed an annual 2.5 mm rise in sea levels since 1950, the report notes.
Catastrophic disasters like floods, droughts, and cyclones are known to frequent 75 per cent of Indian districts, making them extreme-event hotspots. Among coastal districts, this figure rises to more than 95 per cent.
Districts most exposed to floods and cyclones are Chennai, Mumbai, Imphal East, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati and Paschim Medinipur. The ones most exposed to droughts and cyclones are Junagadh, Jalor, Tiruchirappalli, Rohtas and Sivaganga.
Of all the districts surveyed, the five most exposed to extreme flood events include: Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Nayagarh, and Puri.
Rajkot, Anantapur, Aurangabad, Barmer and Churu were the districts most vulnerable to droughts.
The districts facing highest vulnerability to cyclonic events were Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Chennai and Baleshwar.
The report indicates that approximately 46 per cent of districts identified as drought hotspots experienced notable changes in land use and land cover between 2005 and 2019. These changes have played a role in amplifying dry periods and exacerbating drought conditions.
The report recommends the development of a ‘climate risk atlas’ to map and analyse climate-related risks including heat and water stress, crop loss, vector-borne diseases and biodiversity collapse.
The report suggests taking steps towards the restoration of landscapes and natural ecosystems. It also emphasises that infrastructure planning needs to take climate risks into consideration to maximise adaptation capabilities.
