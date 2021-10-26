Mapping India’s Climate Vulnerability – A District Level Assessment

This report was published by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), New Delhi, on October 26, 2021. It was written by Abinash Mohanty and Shreya Wadhawan, researchers engaged in Risks and Adaptation research at CEEW. The report explains why India needs to measure climate vulnerability and develops an index that maps the climate vulnerability of Indian states and districts. It also provides suggestions for building India's climate resilience.

India is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. The report presents a unique climate vulnerability index (CVI) which maps exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity to climate risks at the district level in the country.

The 99-page report contains an executive summary followed by four chapters: Understanding the vulnerability landscape of India in a changing climate scenario (Chapter 1); Mapping India's vulnerability: methodology (Chapter 2); State of vulnerability of Indian districts and states (Chapter 3); and Building a climate-resilient India: Recommendations (Chapter 4).