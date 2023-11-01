Managing uphill cultivation under climate change – An assessment of adaptation decisions among tribal farmers in Nagaland
FOCUS
This paper has been published in the Journal of Environmental Management in November 2023. It has been written by researchers Lea S. Schroder, Amol K. Bhalerao, Khondokar H. Kabir, Jurgen Scheffran, Uwe A. Schneider. It examines the adaptation practices of tribal farmers in the Himalayan uplands of Northeast India in the face of climate change. Research was conducted in four villages in Nagaland between November 2021 and April 2022, surveying 372 tribal farmers. The study explored the goals and values of farmers, along with their adoption rates of soil and water conservation practices (SWCP) such as using cover crops, intercropping with legumes, manure and rainwater harvesting.
The paper aimed to identify expected climate futures for the state, the links between tribal farmers’ perception of climate and environmental changes and their socio-demographic status, the factors affecting the adoption rates of SWCP, and the values impacting this adaptation process.
The paper states that increase in temperatures and crop diseases were the most perceived changes by tribal farmers. An increase in the frequency of droughts is the third most noticeable climatic change, the paper states, which was more often perceived by female respondents (50 per cent) than by male (34 per cent). It adds that that tribal farmers have significant untapped potential for adaptation, suggesting that the current adoption rate for soil and water conservation practices (SWCP) at 14-46 per cent could be increased to 62-88 per cent. The research revealed that the top priority in adaptation for tribal farmers is sustaining livelihoods, followed by preserving natural resources and cultural aspects of cultivation.
The paper states that among the considered measures for conservation, intercropping with legumes is the most widely applied at 46 per cent, followed by mulching at 40 per cent (mulching includes covering the soil with biological material, e.g., crop residues).
Results show that the region is at risk of increased rainfall, which can cause damage to growing crops and lead to soil erosion. However, only nine per cent of the respondents noticed increasing rainfall intensities, while 50 per cent and 20 per cent noted increases in erosion and landslides, respectively.
Agricultural training and involvement in civil society organizations were identified in the paper as crucial in increasing the adoption rates of SWCP. The impact of livestock and off-farm income, especially remittances from family members who have migrated, was found to have a significantly positive effect on conservation practices.
Prior farming experiences have a positive influence on adaptation rates. Also, proximity to local markets was found to have an affirmative impact on adaptation rates for conservation practices, providing farmers with additional income opportunities.
The awareness of soil erosion and changes in rainfall has been shown to have a positive influence on farmers' likelihood of adopting SWCP. The perception of climatic and environmental changes is also influenced by socio-demographic variables such as gender, education, and farming practices.
More than half of the farmers noted an increase in crop diseases and productivity declines due to environmental changes.
The paper states that to enhance adaptation practices, it is important to raise awareness among farmers about potential changes in rainfall patterns and to provide training programs on soil and water conservation practices (SWCP). Additionally, it is essential to conduct further research to assess the limitations and potential of broadening services in promoting soil and water conservation practices (SWCP).
Focus and Factoids by Prathima Appaji.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
Lea S. Schroder, Amol K. Bhalerao, Khondokar H. Kabir, Jurgen Scheffran, Uwe A. Schneider
COPYRIGHT
Open access article under CC BY license
PUBLICATION DATE
Nov, 2023