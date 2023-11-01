Managing uphill cultivation under climate change – An assessment of adaptation decisions among tribal farmers in Nagaland

This paper has been published in the Journal of Environmental Management in November 2023. It has been written by researchers Lea S. Schroder, Amol K. Bhalerao, Khondokar H. Kabir, Jurgen Scheffran, Uwe A. Schneider. It examines the adaptation practices of tribal farmers in the Himalayan uplands of Northeast India in the face of climate change. Research was conducted in four villages in Nagaland between November 2021 and April 2022, surveying 372 tribal farmers. The study explored the goals and values of farmers, along with their adoption rates of soil and water conservation practices (SWCP) such as using cover crops, intercropping with legumes, manure and rainwater harvesting.

The paper aimed to identify expected climate futures for the state, the links between tribal farmers’ perception of climate and environmental changes and their socio-demographic status, the factors affecting the adoption rates of SWCP, and the values impacting this adaptation process.

The paper states that increase in temperatures and crop diseases were the most perceived changes by tribal farmers. An increase in the frequency of droughts is the third most noticeable climatic change, the paper states, which was more often perceived by female respondents (50 per cent) than by male (34 per cent). It adds that that tribal farmers have significant untapped potential for adaptation, suggesting that the current adoption rate for soil and water conservation practices (SWCP) at 14-46 per cent could be increased to 62-88 per cent. The research revealed that the top priority in adaptation for tribal farmers is sustaining livelihoods, followed by preserving natural resources and cultural aspects of cultivation.