Lost Identity: Transgender Persons Inside Indian Prisons

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a non-governmental organisation based in New Delhi, published this report on November 27, 2020. It was written by Arijeet Ghosh and Madhurima Dhanuka from CHRI. The report highlights the challenges faced by transgender people in prisons across India. It also assesses the compliance of prisons with national and international standards concerning the rights of transgender persons.

In 2019, the researchers for this report filed applications under the Right to Information Act, 2005, directed to prison headquarters in all the states and union territories except Jammu and Kashmir. Data used in the report has been sourced from the responses received to the RTI applications.

The 108-page report is divided into two parts. ‘Part I’ consists of six chapters: Introduction (Chapter I); Research Methodology (Chapter II); Vulnerabilities of LGBT+ persons in Prisons (Chapter III); Transgender Persons Confined in Indian Prisons (Chapter IV); Ground Realities: An Analysis of Findings (Chapter V); and Conclusions and Recommendations (Chapter VI). ‘Part II’ of the report contains annexures.