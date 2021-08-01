Long road to recovery: Key challenges faced by women farmers in the context of Covid-19

This report was published in August 2021 by Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch (MAKAAM), a nationwide network of individuals and organisations that advocates the rights of women farmers.

It presents the results of a survey conducted between August 4 and September 10, 2020, assessing the impact of the first wave of Covid-19 in India on women farmers. The report studies the challenges they faced relating to livelihoods, food security, health, access to the government’s relief measures as well as domestic violence.



The survey covers 930 women across 11 states: Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



The 46-page report is divided into five chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Background of the women respondents (Chapter 2); Disruptions in Livelihoods (Chapter 3); Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Chapter 4); and Key findings, conclusions, and recommendations (Chapter 5).

