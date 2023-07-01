The Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) is an ongoing project of the Government of India that aims to document and study how languages have changed in the country over the years. It considers shifts in society, administrative regions and the reorganisation of states based on linguistic identity. This project has been undertaken by the Language Division, Office of the Registrar General, Government of India.

Part of this project is the Linguistic Survey of India – Uttar Pradesh which studies 12 languages spoken in Uttar Pradesh. The survey includes linguistic descriptions of Hindi along with eleven mother tongues: Awadhi, Dehati, Giharo, Khariboli, Pratapgarhi, Rathori, Mainpuri, Malham, Malyani, Gurmukhi, and Urtia. This report was published in July 2023.

The document is divided into three chapters. The first is the Introduction, which highlights the history and linguistic composition of Uttar Pradesh and the surveyed languages. The second chapter includes a linguistic description of the mother tongues of the Indo-Aryan language family. The third chapter contains a comparative lexicon of 500 lexical items of the languages/mother tongues being studied.