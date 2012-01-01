The Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) is an ongoing project of the Government of India that aims to document and study how languages have changed in the country over the years. It considers shifts in society, administrative regions and the reorganisation of states based on linguistic identity. This project has been undertaken by the Language Division, Office of the Registrar General, Government of India.

Part of this project is the Linguistic Survey of India – Sikkim Part-II which focuses on the Nepali language spoken majorly in the state. “States have boundaries, whereas languages do not,” states the report. It also presents a comparative study of Nepali language in the states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

The survey of Nepali language in this report was initiated in the year 2010 by Dr. Kakali Mukherjee, Senior Research Officer, ORGI, Language Division, Kolkata.

This 281-page document is divided into six chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Nepali in Sikkim (Chapter 2); Comparative Study of Nepali in Sikkim, West Bengal & Himachal Pradesh (Chapter 3); Comparative Lexicon of Nepali in Sikkim, West Bengal & Himachal Pradesh (Chapter 4); Appendix I and II (Chapter 5); Conclusion (Chapter 6).