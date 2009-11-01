The Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) is an ongoing project of the Government of India that aims to document and study how languages have changed in the country over the years. It considers shifts in society, administrative regions and the reorganisation of states based on linguistic identity. This project has been undertaken by the Language Division, Office of the Registrar General, Government of India.

Part of this project is the Linguistic Survey of India – Sikkim (Part 1) which studies eleven languages spoken in Sikkim. The survey was carried out between 1995 and 2000, followed by another visit in 2008 for the updating of the data. Although Nepali is the most common language spoken in the state, this present volume does not take it into consideration; the author instead chooses to present a comparative analysis of Nepali across various Indian states in Part 2 of the survey.

The survey works on the census framework according to which ‘language’ and ‘mother tongue’ are ‘co-terminus’ or mean the same. This Part presents eleven languages – Bhotia, Tibetan, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, Lepcha, Sunwar, Mangari, Newari, Limbu and Rai.

The present-day LSI is an extension of the survey first proposed by George Abraham Grierson, an Irish linguist who documented Indian languages during the pre-Independence era. This project “supplements and complements” Grierson’s work conducted when Sikkim was under British rule.

The document is divided into 11 chapters. The first chapter is the introduction, which highlights the history and linguistic composition of Sikkim, Grierson’s classification, research methodology, a brief introduction about the tribal and linguistic communities surveyed, and the distribution of language speakers. Chapters 2 and 3 present the languages of the Bhotia group in comparison with Tibetan and Sherpa. Chapters 4 and 5 include Pronominalized Himalayan Group languages (where there is no use of relative pronouns), and the remaining chapters present the six Non-Pronominalised Himalayan group of languages.

A comparative lexicon of 500 terms across the 11 studied languages is presented at the end of the volume.