The Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) is an ongoing project of the Government of India that aims to document and study how languages have changed in the country over the years. It considers shifts in society, administrative regions and the reorganisation of states based on linguistic identity. This project has been undertaken by the Language Division, Office of the Registrar General, Government of India.

Part of this project is the ‘Linguistic Survey of India – Himachal Pradesh’ which studies five languages and 12 mother tongues spoken in Himachal Pradesh. The survey was carried out between 1995 and 2008.

The survey works on the census framework according to which ‘language’ and ‘mother tongue’ are ‘co-terminus’ or mean the same. The volume lists Hindi as the official language of the state. Other languages and mother tongues explored in the document are: Bharmauri/Gaddi, Churahi, Chambeali, Kangri, Keonthali, Kulvi, Mandeali, Pangwali, Sanori and Sirmauri (Hindi group); Bhateali and Bilaspuri/Kahluri (Punjabi group); Dogri and Nepali; Kinnauri, Lahauli and Bhotia (Tibeto-Burman group).

The present-day LSI is an extension of the survey first proposed by George Abraham Grierson, an Irish linguist who documented Indian languages during the pre-Independence era. This project ‘supplements and complements’ Grierson’s work conducted when the present state of Himachal Pradesh consisted of the surrounding princely states and parts of Punjab.

The document is divided into six main chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Indo-Aryan Language (Hindi Languages/Mother Tongues) (Chapter 2); Indo-Aryan Language (Punjabi Languages/Mother Tongues) (Chapter 3); Indo-Aryan Languages (Dogri, Nepali) (Chapter 4); Tibeto-Burman Languages (Kinnauri, Lahauli and Bhotia) (Chapter 5); and Comparative Lexicon of 17 Languages/Mother Tongues. The first chapter discusses the history, culture, demography and administrative units of the state. Chapter 2-4 contains linguistic descriptions of the languages and mother tongues from the Indo-Aryan family. Three languages from the Tibeto-Burman family are discussed in the fifth chapter whereas the last chapter presents a comparative lexicon of 500 terms in all the languages.