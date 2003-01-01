The Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) is an ongoing project of the Government of India that aims to document and study how languages have changed in the country over the years. It considers shifts in society, administrative regions and the reorganisation of states based on linguistic identity. This project has been undertaken by the Language Division, Office of the Registrar General, Government of India.

Part of this project is the ‘Linguistic Survey of India – Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ which studies the Varli language spoken in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The survey began in 1988. The survey works on the census framework according to which ‘language’ and ‘mother tongue’ are ‘co-terminus’ or mean the same.

The present-day LSI is an extension of the survey first proposed by George Abraham Grierson, an Irish linguist who documented Indian languages during the pre-Independence era. This project ‘supplements and complements’ Grierson’s work.

The document is divided into 4 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Phonology (Chapter 2); Morphology (Chapter 3); and Syntax (Chapter 4). The first chapter discusses the history, culture, demography and linguistic composition of the union territory. Chapters 2-4 present the linguistic descriptions of the Varli language. The survey concludes with a comparative lexicon of more than 400 terms in Davar Varli, Dungar Varli, Dhodia, Koki/Kokna/Kukna, Gujarati and Marathi.

