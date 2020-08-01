Kashmir’s Internet Siege presents an overview of the “harms, costs and consequences” of the government-sanctioned internet shutdowns and network disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir. It was published by Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a network of organisations – such as Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons and Public Commission on Human Rights – working on human rights advocacy and research.

The report presents data from August 2019 up to its publication in August 2020. On August 5, 2019, the Parliament of India abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a semi-autonomous special status and its own Constitution. Since then, the numerous government-imposed network and internet restrictions have made it difficult for the region’s residents to access crucial information.

This report views internet access as essential to human rights. It discusses the impact of digital restrictions on livelihood, health, education, justice, press freedom – and more. The report also includes excerpts from conversations with residents to present qualitative insights into the everyday impacts of the ‘digital siege’.

This 85-page report is divided into eight chapters: Background (chapter 1); Right to Livelihood (chapter 2); Right to Health (chapter 3); Right to Education (chapter 4); Access to Justice (chapter 5); Freedom of Press (chapter 6); Right to Social Life (chapter 7); Timeline: 300 Days (chapter 8).