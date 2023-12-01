Just Transition and Decent Work for Garment Value Chain Workers in India

This study was published by the Centre for Education and Communication, a resource centre based in New Delhi. It was released in December 2023. The research was funded by Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung – South Asia.

The study examines the garment sector in India and highlights challenges to ensuring decent work conditions. It also examines recent proposals and initiatives geared towards promoting better working conditions and environmental stability to throw light on any obstacles towards implementing a ‘just transition’ approach that benefits garment workers.

Globally, an estimated 75 million people work in the garment sector, mostly in low-paid jobs in Asian countries. Women comprise three-fourths of workers in the industry. The study also adds that the sector accounts for about 10 per cent of global carbon emissions. With increased awareness of climate change, some in the industry are considering transitioning to greener practices. The paper evaluates various proposals and policies to determine whether this discussion includes a ‘just transition’ for garment workers as well.

The study was conducted between May and December 2023. It relied on a review of secondary literature as well as interviews with garment workers, trade union leaders, researchers, business representatives and civil society representatives.

The study is divided into five chapters: The Garment Sector and Its Value Chains: An Outline (Chapter 1); Proposals for Green Transition and Sustainability (Chapter 2); Labour and Just Transition (Chapter 3); Regulating the Garment Sector (Chapter 4); and Towards a Just Transition in the Garment Sector (Chapter 5).