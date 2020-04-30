Journalism, press freedom and COVID-19

Released on April 30, 2020, this issue brief highlights new and evolving challenges in the field of journalism brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was released by UNESCO as part of its World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development series, started in the year 2014, which analyses major trends in press freedom and journalism.

The issue brief discusses the ‘infodemic’ (defined as an excess of accurate as well as inaccurate information in the media) that accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic. It covers restrictions on press freedom as well as the rise in human rights violations – including the right to free speech and privacy. The 18-page publication presents recommendations to ensure a “free, independent and pluralistic media.” It urges both governments and technology companies – such as Google, Facebook, YouTube – to ensure wider access to the internet, support media organisations and direct people towards reliable data sources.

The seven key trends – divided into distinct sections – highlighted in the issue brief are: Fueling the pandemic, a dangerous “disinfodemic” has arisen (Section I); Technology companies are taking action, but more transparency is needed (Section II); Against soaring demand for verified information, independent media have risen to the challenge (Section III); Some regulatory measures have led to new restrictions of human rights (Section IV); To keep the public informed, journalists are putting their own safety at risk (Section V); Economic impact of COVID-19 may pose an existential threat to journalism (Section VI); and Amid the crisis, there are new opportunities to stand up for journalism (Section VII).