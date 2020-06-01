Internal Migration in India and the Impact of Uneven Regional Development and Demographic Transition across States: A Study for Evidence based Policy Recommendations

This study was published in June 2020 by the Institute for Human Development (IHD), New Delhi, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. It examines migration patterns in India to understand the impact of uneven economic development across states.

The report analyses the growth of the labour force with a focus on interstate and rural-urban migration. It studies the migration policies of Jharkhand, Kerala and Odisha, and recommends ways to improve welfare schemes at the central and state levels. It uses data available 1991 onwards from the government of India’s Census 2011 and National Sample Surveys. The report also refers to findings of the India Human Development Survey (IHDS) of 2004-05 and 2011-12, conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland and the National Council of Applied Economic Research, New Delhi.

The 10 chapters of this study are divided into three parts:(Part 1) covering chapters 2-7;(Part 2) with chapters 8-10; and(Part 3).

The 254-page report was written by Ajit Kumar Jha, assistant professor at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development in New Delhi; Balakrushna Padhi, assistant professor at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani; Kirti Gaur and Kunal Keshri, post-doctoral fellow and assistant professor at the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute in Prayagraj; and Ravi Srivastava, director of IHD.