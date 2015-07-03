Insights into working conditions in India’s garment industry

Published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2015, this report studies the working conditions prevailing in the garment industry in India. It presents findings from surveys conducted during 2012-13 by the Garment Sector Roundtable (GSR) – an initiative facilitated by Meta‑Culture, a Bengaluru-based consultancy firm – and the ILO.

The report inspects the working conditions in ready-made garment factories to evaluate the prevalence of child or forced labour practices. It considers various indicators of forced labour, such as “unfree recruitment, work and life under duress, impossibility of leaving, and penalty or menace of penalty”. These indicators inform the two kinds of surveys which were conducted for the report. The first was a quantitative survey of 483 people (300 women and 183 men) who were current and former garment sector workers from National Capital Region and Bengaluru. The other was a qualitative survey of government officials, owners or managers of companies, labour contractors, trade unions and NGOs.

The 58-page document contains six sections: Introduction (Section 1), Research objectives and methodology (Section 2), Working conditions in the garment sector (Section 3), Enforcement, grievances and worker representation (Section 4), Perspectives of other stakeholders on labour turnover (Section 5), and Conclusions and recommendations (Section 6).