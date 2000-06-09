The Information Technology Act, 2000

The Information Technology (IT) Bill, 1999, was introduced in the parliament by then IT Minister Pramod Mahajan. The subsequent IT Act was enacted by the Parliament of India on June 9, 2000, and enforced on October 17, 2000 extending to the entire country.

It aims to provide legal recognition to electronic communications and transactions, and outlines various cybercrimes and the penalties for committing them. The Act introduces amendments to relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Banker’s Books Evidence Act, 1891 and the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Sections 66A and 69 were added to the IT Act by an amendment in 2008. Section 66A penalised sending “offensive messages” through electronic means and Section 69 empowered central and state governments “for interception or monitoring or decryption of any information through any computer resource.” Section 66A was considered unconstitutional and was struck down by the Supreme Court of India in the ‘Shreya Singhal v. Union of India’ case on March 24, 2015. The Court noted that Section 66A was in violation of the right to free speech contained in the Article 19(1) of the Constitution of India.

Despite being struck down, it has been noted that police authorities still lodge FIRs (First Information Reports) under the provisions of the Section.