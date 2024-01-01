Inequality Inc: How corporate power divides our world and the need for a new era of public action

Since the year 2020, the five richest men in the world have doubled their fortunes. During the same period, almost five billion people have become poorer. Published by Oxfam International, this report was released in January 2024 and studies the ways in which concertation on power in global corporates is worsening inequality across the world.

The report provides recommendations to reduce corporate dominance in economy and increase equality amongst different sections in society. The report studies the dominance of big corporations and its impact on wage workers, climate, taxation and privatisation.

The 71-page document is divided into four chapters: A gilded age of division (Chapter 1); A new era of monopoly power (Chapter 2); How corporate power fuels inequality (Chapter 3); Towards an economy for all (Chapter 4).