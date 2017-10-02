India’s national wildlife action plan 2017-2031
FOCUS
This plan was released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on October 2, 2017. It is the third edition of the National Wildlife Action Plan (NWAP) for the years 2017-31. It follows the first (1983-2001) and second (2002-16) NWAPs.
In October 2015, at the sixth meeting of the committee constituted to review the second NWAP, a drafting committee was set up under the chairmanship of S. S. Bist. The committee presented the final draft for the NWAP-3 in February 2016.
The plan makes note of the connection between maintenance of healthy ecosystems and the future of human survival and development on the planet. It takes a wider approach to conservation in formulating plans for the protection of all wildlife, including undomesticated fauna and uncultivated flora. It also considers the impact of climate change on wildlife by incorporating measures for mitigation and adaptation.The 160-page publication has 17 chapters: Strengthening and Improving the Protected Area Network (Chapter 1); Landscape Level Approach for Wildlife Conservation (Chapter 2); Integrating Climate Change in Wildlife Planning (Chapter 3); Management of Tourism in Wildlife Areas (Chapter 4); People’s Participation in Wildlife Conservation (Chapter 5); Conservation Awareness and Outreach (Chapter 6); Conservation and Threatened Species (Chapter 7); Control of Poaching and Illegal Trade in Wildlife (Chapter 8); Wildlife Health Management (Chapter 9); Mitigation of Human-Wildlife Conflict (Chapter 10); Conservation of Inland Aquatic Ecosystems (Chapter 11); Conservation of Coastal and Marine Ecosystems (Chapter 12); Development of Human Resources (Chapter 13); Strengthening Research and Monitoring (Chapter 14); Improving Compliances of Domestic Legislations and International Conventions (Chapter 15); Ensuring Sustained Funding for Wildlife Sector (Chapter 16); and Integrating National Wildlife Action Plan with other Sectoral Programmes (Chapter 17).
-
The National Wildlife Action Plan-3 emphasises on ecosystems, termed as ‘life support systems’ and the conservation of natural habitats. It highlights efforts for the preservation of genetic diversity as well as sustainable utilization of species and ecosystems.
-
The total number of protected areas (PA) in India are 733, covering an area of 160,901.77 square kilometres. These areas include national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserves and community reserves. The plan recommends expansion of protected areas through inclusion of terrestrial, inland water and marine areas with high conservation values.
-
The plan recognises the need to identify ‘Ecologically Significant Freshwater Biodiversity Safe Zones’ in the country. It recommends actions to preserve the environmental flow of both river water and sediment in order to maintain the ecological functions of these water bodies.
-
Identifying the increasing instances of human-wildlife conflict (HWC) in the country, the plan highlights that HWC is mainly caused due to human actions. It encourages formulation of species-specific and region-specific mitigation plans. Advocating for community participation as a mitigation measure, the plan calls for the equipment and training of locals to deal with HWC incidents.
-
An increase in tourist facilities in recent years has led to problems and disturbances to wildlife as well as protected areas at large. The plan notes that wildlife tourism must educate people about nature and inculcate empathy towards it instead of simply exhibiting impressive animals. It suggests training local communities to be nature guides and introducing systems that ensure revenue from tourism flows back into the upkeep of protected areas.
-
The plan states that wildlife conservation programmes have largely been funded and supported by the central government and these contributions need to be sustained and expanded. However, it also advises exploring funding options in the private sector by launching ‘corporate environmental responsibility’ programmes.
-
Within the ambit of conservation awareness and outreach, the plan encourages the spread of nature literacy to enhance environmental consciousness among people. This will in turn foster a deeper understanding of the importance of conservation and sustainability, it notes.
Focus and Factoids by Kristy Saikia.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi
COPYRIGHT
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi
PUBLICATION DATE
02 Oct, 2017