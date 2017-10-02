India’s national wildlife action plan 2017-2031

This plan was released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on October 2, 2017. It is the third edition of the National Wildlife Action Plan (NWAP) for the years 2017-31. It follows the first (1983-2001) and second (2002-16) NWAPs.

In October 2015, at the sixth meeting of the committee constituted to review the second NWAP, a drafting committee was set up under the chairmanship of S. S. Bist. The committee presented the final draft for the NWAP-3 in February 2016.

The plan makes note of the connection between maintenance of healthy ecosystems and the future of human survival and development on the planet. It takes a wider approach to conservation in formulating plans for the protection of all wildlife, including undomesticated fauna and uncultivated flora. It also considers the impact of climate change on wildlife by incorporating measures for mitigation and adaptation.

The 160-page publication has 17 chapters: Strengthening and Improving the Protected Area Network (Chapter 1); Landscape Level Approach for Wildlife Conservation (Chapter 2); Integrating Climate Change in Wildlife Planning (Chapter 3); Management of Tourism in Wildlife Areas (Chapter 4); People’s Participation in Wildlife Conservation (Chapter 5); Conservation Awareness and Outreach (Chapter 6); Conservation and Threatened Species (Chapter 7); Control of Poaching and Illegal Trade in Wildlife (Chapter 8); Wildlife Health Management (Chapter 9); Mitigation of Human-Wildlife Conflict (Chapter 10); Conservation of Inland Aquatic Ecosystems (Chapter 11); Conservation of Coastal and Marine Ecosystems (Chapter 12); Development of Human Resources (Chapter 13); Strengthening Research and Monitoring (Chapter 14); Improving Compliances of Domestic Legislations and International Conventions (Chapter 15); Ensuring Sustained Funding for Wildlife Sector (Chapter 16); and Integrating National Wildlife Action Plan with other Sectoral Programmes (Chapter 17).